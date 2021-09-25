CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Callum Smith delivers brutal knockout of Lenin Castillo in 175-pound debut

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qn2MB_0c82uSAd00
Eddie Keogh / Matchroom Boxing

Callum Smith made a strong first impression as a light heavyweight on the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk card Saturday in London.

Smith, fighting for the first time since losing his super middleweight title to Canelo Alvarez in December, knocked out former Olympian Lenin Castillo with a single, devastating right hand 55 seconds into Round 2 in the scheduled 10-rounder.

Castillo, knocked unconscious, remained on the canvas until medical personnel removed him on a stretcher.

Smith (28-1, 20 KOs) was fighting for the first time as a full-fledged 175-pounder, a weight at which Castillo (21-4-1, 16 KOs) has fought his entire professional career.

However, Smith looked comfortable from the outset, fighting aggressively and with obvious confidence. The bout has been largely uneventful when early in the second round Smith landed a right counter to the head that put his Dominican opponent flat on his back.

It was clear immediately that Castillo was injured badly, as he seemed to have a seizure. Most notably, his legs shook badly.

Paramedics jumped into the ring quickly to treat Castillo and, after a few minutes, he was whisked out of the ring and taken to a hospital. DAZN later reported that he had regained consciousness.

Of course, Castillo’s condition made it impossible for Smith to celebrate his victory in the ring. However, the Liverpudlian had big night. He got back into the win column in dramatic fashion against a capable opponent, which is a significant step in the right direction.

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Video | Callum Smith brutally KO’s Lenin Castillo

Former WBA super-middleweight champion Callum Smith returned to the squared circle this afternoon for a bout with Lenin Castillo. Smith (28-1) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to pound-for-pound boxing great Canelo Alvarez in December of 2020. Meanwhile, Lenin Castillo (8-1) was...
COMBAT SPORTS
fox29.com

Boxer Lenin Castillo stretchered out of ring, hospitalized after KO

LONDON (AP) - Dominican boxer Lenin Castillo was taken to the hospital after being carried out of the ring on a stretcher following a devastating knockout by British opponent Callum Smith on Saturday. Event promoter Eddie Hearn said the 33-year-old Castillo was "responsive" after needing treatment by medical staff in...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Lenin Castillo: I’m A Bigger Puncher Than Callum Smith; Different Power At 175 Than At 168

Lenin Castillo had almost twice as much time to prepare for his fight with Callum Smith on Saturday night than his shot at Dmitry Bivol’s light heavyweight title. Castillo barely was given three weeks’ notice when he challenged the unbeaten Bivol for his WBA 175-pound crown in October 2019 in Chicago. Bivol beat Castillo convincingly in their 12-rounder, by scores of 120-107, 119-108 and 119-108.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Callum Smith
thaboxingvoice.com

🚨Callum Smith “It’s inevitable I was going to end up at 175lbs” 🥊

Callum Smith after his first fight at Light Heavyweight on the Joshua V Usyk Undercard. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code TBV at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpod. Join this channel to get access to perks:. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKT39KR_e3ZliHe4cyC06A/join. One Free Month of Dazn On TBV. http://bit.ly/ThaBoxingVoicexDAZN. https://www.patreon.com/Thaboxingvoice. BUY THA...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Callum Smith: I Had To Move Up To 175 Pounds For Me Own Performances' Sake

Callum Smith admits that he just wasn’t good enough to beat Canelo Alvarez on December 19. The former WBA super middleweight champion won’t blame problems making weight, a truncated training camp or anything other than that indisputable fact for his lopsided loss to Alvarez in their 12-round, 168-pound title fight nine months ago at Alamodome in San Antonio. Liverpool’s Smith simply is looking forward to fighting for the first time at the light heavyweight limit of 175 pounds when he encounters Lenin Castillo in a 10-rounder Saturday night in London.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kos#Boxing#Combat#Dominican#Liverpudlian
boxingnewsonline.net

Undercard preview: The return of Callum Smith

Callum Smith makes his return at light-heavyweight and cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie looks to impress on the Joshua-Usyk undercard, writes John Dennen. AFTER a gruelling 12-round defeat to Canelo Alvarez in December, Callum Smith returns to action on the undercard of Joshua vs Usyk at the Tottenham stadium on Saturday (September 25).
COMBAT SPORTS
fightsports.tv

Mexican Boxer Succumbs To Injuries Five Days After Fight

Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, a female Mexican boxer, has died five days after suffering brutal injuries against Marie-Pier Houle in a Montreal ring. Groupe Yvon Michel, who organized the event at IGA Stadium Saturday night, confirmed that she succumbed to injuries on Thursday. “It is with great sadness and torment that...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
3kingsboxing.com

Caleb Plant Shows Proof He Landed On Canelo Alvarez; “Missed My Ass”

Caleb Plant responds to fans on social media that said he was too slow. The entire boxing world got turned upside down after witnessing the scuffle during the press conference between unified super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (56-1-2, 38ko) and IBF champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant 21-0, 12ko). Afterward, Plant took to social media with proof he laid hands on Alvarez in the build-up to the undisputed showdown.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia reacts to Caleb Plant disrespecting Canelo

By Max Schram: Ryan Garcia says Canelo Alvarez will knockout IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant for him disrespecting him during their press conference on Tuesday in Los Angeles. (Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME) Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) called the former four-division world champion Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) a “drug cheat”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
worldboxingnews.net

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder stretched out in camp video

Deontay Wilder found the perfect way to release any creaks in his back this week as the former world heavyweight champion continues training. Wilder is preparing for a trilogy battle with Tyson Fury on October 9th. For the challenge, he has enlisted a new trainer in Malik Scott. Whether this...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy