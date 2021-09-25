Keys to Cannon Fire: Buccaneers at Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday for the third consecutive season. In their last meeting, the Rams were able to pull off a narrow 27-24 victory, highlighted by two interceptions from then-rookie safety Jordan Fuller. In 2021, the Buccaneers are looking to flip the script as Tom Brady plays his first professional game in the city of angels. Let’s take a look at how this very talented team can move to 3-0.