Keys to Cannon Fire: Buccaneers at Rams

By Evan Willsmore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday for the third consecutive season. In their last meeting, the Rams were able to pull off a narrow 27-24 victory, highlighted by two interceptions from then-rookie safety Jordan Fuller. In 2021, the Buccaneers are looking to flip the script as Tom Brady plays his first professional game in the city of angels. Let’s take a look at how this very talented team can move to 3-0.

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Two Buccaneers Players Ruled Out in Week 3 vs. Rams

As the 2021 NFL season gets underway, injuries have taken off at an alarming rate thus far. With the Buccaneers set to make the trek to Los Angeles and go head-to-head with the Rams, two Tampa Bay players have already been ruled out for the Week 3 contest. Wide receiver...
Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 3: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

After getting off to a 2-0 start, the Los Angeles Rams will have their hands full in an effort to obtain their third consecutive victory with the defending Super Bowl champion, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town. This Week 3 contest is bound to include a surplus of offense as...
Why the Buccaneers could potentially lose this Sunday against the Rams

Despite all the hype surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, especially regarding the performances of players such as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who have begun the 2021 campaign with electric numbers, the Bucs are perfectly poised to lose come their Week 3 matchup against the L.A. Rams for one reason; defense.
Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

Two of the NFL's top teams in the NFC will clash this Sunday when the Rams and Buccaneers face off in Week 3. With both teams entering the early-season showdown holding 2-0 records, questions will be answered regarding who the top team in the conference presumably is. Here's how the...
Antonio Brown Placed on COVID-19 List by Buccaneers Ahead of Rams Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown's status for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams is uncertain. Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers placed Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Stroud noted the seven-time Pro Bowler needs to have two negative COVID-19 tests 24...
Atlanta Falcons: Five vital keys to beating the Buccaneers

It is safe to assume that the Atlanta Falcons will probably not beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons have major a couple major deficiencies that will have to go up against the Buccaneer’s strengths. The offensive line is the first one that sticks out and they do not fare well against an aggressive Bucs defensive line.
Buccaneers at Rams: TV schedule, notes, and staff picks

TV: FOX (4:25 PM ET): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters) SIRIUS: 135 (TB), 83 (LAR) | XM: 383 (TB), 225 (LAR) | SXM App: 829 (TB), 818 (LAR) • QB TOM BRADY passed for 276 yards & 5 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 129.2 rating in Week 2. Has 35 games with 4+ TD passes, tied 2nd-most in NFL history. Became 5th QB with 4+ TD passes in each of his team’s 1st 2 games of season. has 4+ TD passes in 4 consecutive games, tied-2nd longest streak ever. Has 10 TDs vs. 4 INTs in 5 career reg. season starts vs. Rams. Passed for 2,516 yards (314.5 per game) & had 24 TDs (21 pass, 3 rush) vs. 2 INTs for 113.2 rating in 8 road starts last season.
Watch Buccaneers vs. Rams: Time, odds, prediction, key questions, streaming for Tom Brady vs. Matthew Stafford

Perhaps no two teams generated more hype this offseason than the Buccaneers and Rams. Tampa Bay returned basically every major piece of its 2020 championship team, surrounding Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady with enough familiar playmakers to warrant forecasts of a potential repeat. Los Angeles, meanwhile, spent big to replace Jared Goff with Matthew Stafford, giving an already loaded offense a big-armed upgrade at the most important position in the game. Two weeks into the 2021 season, both contenders have lived up to expectations, combining to go 4-0 and look awfully explosive while doing so.
Buccaneers need to make dramatic changes at this key position

The Buccaneers need to take drastic measures with their running back room. The Buccaneers currently don’t have an answer at running back. For a unit that looked primed to be substantially better than it was last season, the running back room has actually taken a huge step back this year.
Rams' Donald out to disrupt Brady, Buccaneers once again

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept Aaron Donald off the stat sheet last season. No tackles. No sacks. No hits, hurries or passes defended for the first time in the defensive tackle’s decorated career. But it came at a price, as Donald’s presence and performance created...
Report: Tom Brady Personally Recruits Richard Sherman To Buccaneers

BOSTON (CBS) — In last year’s Super Bowl, it was Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Leonard Fournette — three players who were personally recruited by Tom Brady to join the Buccaneers — who scored touchdowns for Tampa Bay. Now, Brady is trying his hand at playing GM for the defense, too. NFL Network reported that Sherman spent Tuesday visiting the Buccaneers. And Mike Garafolo said that the recruitment of the free-agent cornerback is all Brady’s doing. “[Brady] has been speaking directly to Richard Sherman, trying to recruit him to Tampa,” Mike Garafolo said on NFL Network, jokingly referring to Brady as the assistant...
Rams' Henderson to be game-time decision vs. Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. is expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday's much-anticipated matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Sean McVay announced Friday, according to team staff writer Stu Jackson. Henderson hasn't practiced all week due to an injury to his ribs. Earlier...
Rams vs. Buccaneers: 3 Matchups to Watch

All eyes will be on SoFi Stadium Sunday afternoon as the reigning Super Bowl Champions come to town. The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both present some of the most electrifying offenses in the league, and each of those will be put to the test as they go stride-for-stride with one another in Week 3.
