MLB

Saturday Morning Rangers Stuff

By Lone Star Ball
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tanking Rangers, to their credit, followed up a stinker on Thursday night with one of the best wins of their season on Friday. Evan Grant highlights the defensive plays made by Leody Taveras and DJ Peters in the Rangers’ comeback win. MLB dot com has an update on Nick...

Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs face impossible task in evaluating David Ross as manager

Holding a big league managerial gig is quite the accomplishment. After all, just 30 such roles exist throughout Major League Baseball. But the position also comes with plenty of uncertainty and the potential to become a scapegoat – something Chicago Cubs fans have seen many times over in the past.
MLB
Jordan Lyles
Person
Nick Solak
Lone Star Ball

Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Kennedi Landry writes that the Texas Rangers had their chances in a 4-3 loss to the Yankees to open a series in New York last evening. With Texas seeing Joey Gallo in the opposite dugout for the first time, Levi Weaver looks back at the emotional day that Gallo was traded.
MLB
#Rangers#Lsb#Orioles
WJBF

Braves beat Phils for 4th straight title

ATLANTA (AP) — Ian Anderson turned in another dominant pitching performance, Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered, and the Atlanta Braves clinched their fourth straight NL East title by completing a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 5-3 victory Thursday night. After an up-and-down season marred by injuries and legal issues but bolstered by […]
MLB
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Panarin on Rangers captaincy; Golden Knights sign Patrick

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Artemi Panarin on why he wouldn’t feel comfortable being the next Rangers captain: “I think I’m more effective in hockey. And I’m afraid that I won’t be an effective captain. I even don’t speak English. How can I motivate? I can only influence with my own game. And they will listen to me without any letters.” [NHL.com]
NHL
Sportico

MLB’s Closing Weekend Finds COVID-Hit Teams Mulling ‘What If’

In the end, COVID-19 could cost the Boston Red Sox a shot at the playoffs. One of seven Major League Baseball teams failing to reach the 85% plateau of players vaccinated for the coronavirus, the pandemic raced through their clubhouse earlier this month like a line drive, hopping toward the left field corner. Unlike the abbreviated 60-game 2020 season, when 47 games were postponed because of the pandemic, the games were mostly played without delay this season as a full slate of 162 for each of the 30 clubs. The toll of COVID for the Red Sox was the loss of game-time...
MLB
Baltimore Orioles
MLB
Sports
Baseball
CBS Boston

Wednesday Was A Good Night For The Red Sox In AL Wild Card Race

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday night was an almost unfathomably bad night for the Red Sox. Wednesday was a lot better. Playing against the worst team in baseball, in front of what appeared to be maybe 75 fans in Baltimore, the Red Sox got a solid start from Nate Eovaldi, a big offensive night from J.D. Martinez, some insurance runs late, and a desperately needed 6-0 victory. The win snapped a horribly timed four-game losing streak for Boston, a streak which had inexplicably carried through the series opener on Tuesday. At the same time of the Red Sox’ win, the Blue...
MLB
CBS Chicago

Happ Drives In 2-Run Homer, Cubs Top St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ian Happ drove a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning to sour what could be Jon Lester’s final career start, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5. Lester, 37, hasn’t declared whether he intends to come back for a 17th season. The left-hander pitched for the Cubs for six seasons, including the 2016 World Series team. Happ drove a 2-0 pitch from Luis Garcia over the center-field wall for his career-high 25th home run of the season. The blast made a winner out of Jason Adam, who pitched a perfect eighth. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MLB

