DC Comics Documentary Series Coming To HBO Max

By Claire Epting
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 7 days ago
HBO Max has ordered a three-part documentary series on the history and legacy of DC Comics. Oscar-nominated director and producer Leslie Iwerks will helm the project, with fellow executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden on board as well. Iwerks will share directing duties with Mark Catalena. According...

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

