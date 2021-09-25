CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Joanna Choe, 17, flute

wfmt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Introductions this Saturday, 17-year-old Joanna Choe, a flute student of Hideko Amano. She performs music by Adolphus Hailstork and Philippe Gaubert; concerto movements by Mozart and Ibert; and the François Borne Carmen Fantasy. Thank you to Delmark Records for allowing WFMT to record in their Riverside Studios in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood.

www.wfmt.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrir.org

JOANNA AND JESSE IN TONIGHT!

Drum & Bass from Joanna O. for hour one, followed by a dope house session with Jesse Split on the decks for the second hour of tonight FREQUENCY. #joannaandjesse.
MUSIC
wrti.org

The Philadelphia Orchestra In Concert On WRTI: Pablo Heras-Casado Conducts Samuel Jones' Flute Concerto and Works by Brahms and Schubert

On Sunday, September 26th at 1 PM on WRTI 90.1, and on Monday, September 27th at 7 PM on WRTI HD-2, listen to a 2018 program that traces an arc from Schubert’s Rosamunde Overture to the Symphony No. 2 by Brahms, by way of a World Premiere performance of Samuel Jones’s Flute Concerto, written for—and played by—Philadelphia Orchestra Principal Flute Jeffrey Khaner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Slipped Disc

Death of a formative flute

The enterprising Rampal pupil Ginka Ortega died yesterday, aged 77. A Bulgarian who migrated to America, she settled in Detroit and founded the Annual Michigan Flute Festival in Orchestra Hall, bringing 1,000 young American flutists to perform together with world flute masters in varied traditions. Ginka gave recitals the world...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Music Competition#Flute Concerto#Delmark Records#Wfmt#Riverside Studios#Ravenswood#Ilmea#The The 2021#The Senior Division Of#Carnegie Hall
wfmt.com

Mozart: Complete Masses, Volume 1

The occasion for the composition of Mozart’s Missa longa is still a matter of speculation, but the Mass remains an exceptional work with its elaborate choral writing, extended orchestration, and dramatic changes. The symphonic qualities of the Coronation Mass reveal influences from Mozart’s travels in Paris and Mannheim, as well as a move towards a more operatic style. The richness and variety of this work ensures that it has deservedly remained one of Mozart’s most frequently performed Masses. Working with many top orchestras throughout the world, Christoph Poppen is currently principal conductor of the Cologne Chamber Orchestra. He leads the orchestra, the West German Radio Chorus, and four soloists in the start of a new survey of Mozart’s complete Masses.
MUSIC
wfmt.com

After 52 Years at WFMT, Music Director Andi Lamoreaux To Retire

Andi Lamoreaux is one of a kind. She came to WFMT in 1969 as a station librarian, launching an extraordinary run with the station that has continued, uninterrupted, to today. WFMT’s music director for the last two decades, Andi Lamoreaux will retire on October 1, 2021, a remarkable and virtually unprecedented 52 years after arriving at the station. Ahead of this huge turning point, we sat down to find out what the future holds for Andi, a cherished WFMT institution unto herself.
MUSIC
wfmt.com

Nuevo Tango Concertos by Astor Piazzolla and Omar Massa

Omar Massa is a bandoneon player, composer, and arranger from Buenos Aires, based in Europe since 2016. Regarded by critics as an expert on Astor Piazzolla’s music – whose work he has interpreted from the age of six – Massa has often been the connecting bridge between classical music and Argentine tango music. He has recorded with the Berlin Symphony Orchestra and conductor Mark Laycock an album of “Nuevo Tango Concertos.” With Massa as soloist, the recording contains the Piazzolla Concerto as well as Massa’s Concerto and two of his new compositions for bandoneon and orchestra.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
sfasu.edu

Recital to highlight works for flute, piano

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Selected works for flute and piano by Eric Ewazen, Jake Heggie and Stephen Lias will be showcased in a recital at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at First Baptist Church, Nacogdoches. Samantha Inman, assistant professor and coordinator of music theory for the School of Music at Stephen...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Mongolia's the Hu rock tradition and wooden flutes at ACL Fest

File this one under noise you didn’t think you needed. The seven-piece Mongolian band the Hu plays its guitars with bows and man buns, with backing “whoa” chants and punishing drums. On Saturday at the Tito's stage, they offer layered, loud rock epics built on classical Mongolian instrumentation. It’s music...
MUSIC
Vulture

Comedy Actor Anthony Johnson Dead at 55

Anthony Johnson, an actor and comedian known for roles in movies like House Party and Friday, died this month, TMZ reported. He was 55. The outlet did not report a cause of death, but said Johnson was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles store, before being pronounced dead at a hospital. Born in Compton, California, to a stuntman father, Johnson began acting with his role in the comedy House Party, in which he played E.Z.E. He went on to star in House Party 3, B*A*P*S, How to Be a Player, The Players Club, and most prominently, Friday, in which he plays the thief Ezal. Johnson also performed stand-up comedy and starred in music videos for rappers including Dr. Dre and Eazy-E. Per TMZ, Johnson was rumored to be involved in the upcoming final movie in the Friday series, Last Friday.
CELEBRITIES
flickprime.com

Big Brother 23: Are Christian & Alyssa Still Together?

Every season of “Big Brother” wants a showmance and for season 23, it was Christian Birkenberger and Alyssa Lopez. While Christian was the ultimate pre-jury evictee, Alyssa made it to jury and got here in seventh place. That means the couple was separated from one another for about six weeks, with no approach to talk. When Christian was evicted by a vote of 7-2 on August 12, he gave Alyssa a kiss earlier than heading out the door of the “Big Brother” home.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Hayley Mills reflects on meeting Walt Disney, marrying a filmmaker 33 years older than her: ‘I fell in love'

Hayley Mills became one of the biggest child stars of the ‘60s after working with Walt Disney himself – and today she’s reflecting on surviving the family business. On Tuesday, the actress unveiled a new memoir titled "Forever Young." It explores how the daughter of British screen star Sir John Mills came to America and found fame in Hollywood with iconic films like "Pollyanna" and "The Parent Trap."
CELEBRITIES
El Paso News

El Chuco Inspirations: Local woodworker creates ‘healing flutes’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Born in Mexico City, Pedro “Peter” Zenker moved to El Paso in the 80’s and went into the medical equipment business; more specifically sleep studies. However, his longtime woodworking craft had put him in touch with creating something magical in between then. During his time...
EL PASO, TX
Outsider.com

Eric Church & Joanna Cotten Sing the Bejesus Out of ‘Like Jesus Does’ at ‘Gather Again’ Tour Opener: VIDEO

Country music superstar Eric Church is back out on the road and proud of it as he hits the touring path for the first time since 2019. As it did for most everything in the world, the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the live music scene. Pandemic guidelines and social distancing guidelines meant venues could open for live concerts. It was a miserable time for lovers of live music — but we made it through the hardest part and we’re now on the other end. While COVID-19 is still very much a part of our everyday lives, social distancing guidelines have slowly begun to ease. For now, live music and packed concerts are back and we couldn’t be happier.
LEXINGTON, KY
musicomh.com

The Magic Flute @ Royal Opera House, London

Two casts battle it out at The Royal Opera’s Magic Flute. David McVicar’s venerable staging of The Magic Flute made a welcome return to the Covent Garden stage, showcasing a flush of exciting house debuts whose new blood eradicated any sense of routine from a production first seen in 2003. Now on its tenth revival, it has served the House well, and on the evidence of these two performances, there’s plenty of life left in it yet.
THEATER & DANCE
udiscovermusic.com

Lady Gaga Announces Livestream Supporting Album With Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga has announced plans for a global livestream concert which will also allow people to attend designated fan zones in London. The one-off livestream, which takes place next Thursday (September 30), will see Gaga perform jazz classics and tracks from her forthcoming new album with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale.
MUSIC
NME

NCT 127 talk about the “signature flute sound” of new single ‘Sticker’

South Korean boyband NCT 127 have opened up about their latest single ‘Sticker’. In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the group discussed the making of ‘Sticker’, the title track of the group’s new album of the same name. The music video for the song, in which the K-pop boyband play futuristic cowboys who rule the streets of a Las Vegas-esque city, dropped last week.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy