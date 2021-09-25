Turner ignites Davidson in 28-16 win over San Diego
DAVIDSON, N.C. -- Louis Colosimo had a 24-yard touchdown pass to Eli Turner Jr. with 2:34 left to help Davidson secure a 28-16 win over San Diego on Saturday. Facing third-and-14, Colosimo found Turner across the middle before running it in for the score. The brief scoring drive for the Wildcats (2-1, 1-0 Pioneer Football League) followed a Torreros drive in which they turned it over on downs deep in their own territory with three minutes left.www.dailyherald.com
