Video report: Driver escapes injury in pickup vs pole in Brewster

BREWSTER – A pickup vs pole crash was reported in Brewster sometime after 2 PM Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Slough Road and Belmont Park Road. The driver of the Dodge Ram was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated at the scene. Eversource was called to replace the pole which was expected to keep Slough Road closed for several hours. 242 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.