Ryder Cup fans got Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger to chug beers in spectacular fashion

By Michelle R. Martinelli
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Team USA was feeling good entering Saturday’s afternoon round with a 9-3 Ryder Cup lead over Team Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, but perhaps no one was feeling better than Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger.

The duo went out to the first hole in front of an animated, rowdy and chanting crowd ready for some good golf.

And according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, fans got even more excited when Thomas and Berger grabbed some beers from a cooler and began tossing them into the crowd. Nice party favors from the pros.

But a couple fans chucked some beers back onto the course and egged Thomas and Berger with “Chug a beer!” chants. And, like players who like to have a little fun during a non-traditional tournament, they were all in.

Obviously, the Ryder Cup fans loved this moment as Thomas and Berger riled up the crowd even more before downing their beers. And eventually, more “U-S-A!” chants broke out in response.

Here’s another angle:

Not your average golf tournament with things like beer chugging, amazing trash talk and a spit take.

16 photos of die-hard Ryder Cup fans in incredible outfits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYNCH_0c82p6yV00

Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Justin Thomas' father, Mike, recovering from health scare

HAVEN, Wis. — Mike Thomas should be spending Sunday reveling in the final day of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits and following his son Justin in his singles match against England’s Tyrell Hatton. Instead, he is relaxing—as best he can—at home in South Florida, having to be content watching it on television.
GOLF
