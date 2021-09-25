POLICE BLOTTER: Conservation officers respond to injuries, combative subject
Recent actions by law enforcement agencies in Northeast Michigan. This has been only lightly edited. CO Paul Fox assisted Presque Isle County Sheriff’s deputies with a subject suffering from mental health disorders. The subject fled an adult foster care facility and became combative with the staff. Additionally, the subject damaged nearby vehicles. CO Fox assisted in locating and securing the subject who was taken to the hospital for evaluation.www.thealpenanews.com
Comments / 0