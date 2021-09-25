CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines Fined US$1.9m over Tarmac Delays

By Helwing Villamizar
airwaysmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – The US Department of Transportation (DOT) has fined United Airlines (UA) US$1.9m for breaching the federal tarmac-delay rule, which focuses on how long passengers can be held on planes on the ground. If a plane is grounded for more than three hours on domestic flights or four hours...

