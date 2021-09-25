CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Tiger Victory Party

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

All call me a "Sunshine pumper", and I am OK with that. DJ to Ross and Tigers are up.

www.tigernet.com

tigernet.com

GO TIGERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Beat State! Stop them on D and run all afternoon if the opportunity presents itself even if it means low points. I'll take a win however we can get it done. Optics be ######!
SPORTS
northeastnebraskanews.us

Osmond Tigers earn 44-14 Homecoming victory over Winside

OSMOND — Friday evening, Sept. 17, was perfect conditions for football. The 2-1 Tigers dueled the 2-1 Winside Wildcats in the first district game of the season, which also happened to be Homecoming. Both teams were coming off losses to top-ranked eight-man teams in the state. The Tigers came out ready to play, struck first and never looked back. Osmond’s offensive attack was led by junior running back Alex Vinson, scampering for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Not to be outdone by little brother, senior Patrick Vinson rushed for one touchdown and completed eight of 17 passes andthree touchdowns. Ryan Schmit led all receivers with 124 yards, averaging 15.5 yards a reception. Defensive efforts were led by Alex Vinson, amassing 20 tackles, four of which were for a loss. Bryan Solorzano pulled down an interception late to send the Tigers to victory formation. Osmond’s defense only allowed Winside to complete two of 17 third down conversions, holdingthem to an 11.8% efficiency rating. The Tigers travel to Randolph to take on the Cardinals Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.
OSMOND, NE
Salina Post

Tiger volleyball fends off pesky Rangers for 3-1 victory

HAYS - Fort Hays State picked up its second win of the weekend on Sunday (Sept. 19) by holding off Northwestern Oklahoma State in a non-conference contest. The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the match, but after the Rangers took set three the Tigers pulled out a tight set four to move to 7-4 on the season. NWOSU dropped to 1-10 overall.
HAYS, KS
thegreenvillestandard.com

A battle of Tigers

The McKenzie Tigers traveled to match up with the undefeated Samson Tigers in a hard fought AHSAA 1A regional game, Friday, Sept. 17. Both McKenzie and Samson came to win, and battled fiercely. Samson eventually carried the win home in a close 36-28 game. McKenzie opened the first quarter with...
HIGH SCHOOL
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Lady Tigers hit the ground running in victory over Aurora

The Chagrin Falls girls soccer team seems to be hitting their stride. After settling for a 2-2 tie against Chagrin Valley Conference rivals West Geauga on Sep. 9, the Tigers have bounced back with their second consecutive victory, beating Aurora 5-1 last Saturday night at Veteran’s Stadium. The Tigers (6-1-1,...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Courier-Times

Trojans put damper on Tigers’ Homecoming party

YORKTOWN – Six days after losing its Homecoming game in the final 10 seconds, the New Castle High School football team ventured north Friday night to face Class 3A No. 15 Yorktown and doused some of the joy of the Tigers’ Homecoming festivities by defeating the hosts 28-21 in a Hoosier Heritage Conference game.
NEW CASTLE, IN
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers rack up 16 hits in 5-3 victory vs. White Sox for 4th straight win

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo isn't his best against left-handed pitching, but the rookie hopes to change that moving forward. Manager AJ Hinch gave Baddoo, a lefty hitter, his latest challenge with 11 games remaining: Chicago White Sox left-hander Dallas Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young, 2017 World Series champion and two-time All-Star over his 10-year career.
MLB
transylvaniatimes.com

Tiger Volleyball

The team photos for Rosman High School sports teams were delayed being taken this year because of COVID-19. The photos were taken Tuesday and include the Tigers varsity volleyball team and the junior varsity team. On Monday, the Rosman varsity won their away nonconference match against Highlands by a score...
ROSMAN, NC
Sports
Mobridge Tribune

Tiger Royalty

Caelan McCollam and Ava Stoick were named king and queen of Tiger Land at MPHS homecoming coronation on Tuesday. Homecoming week continues when the Lady Tigers host Lemmon in volleyball on Thursday leading up to the annual homecoming football game between the Tigers and Webster Area.
HIGH SCHOOL
Auburn Plainsman

Aggressive offense propels Tigers to 3-0 victory over Texas A&M

Auburn soccer bounced back as M.E. Craven scored the goal of her career with a 3-0 win over Southeastern Conference West rival Texas A&M. An overly aggressive Texas A&M tackle led to a free kick near about the half field mark, that seemed well out out of range for a shot on goal, or so Texas A&M thought.
TEXAS STATE
GolfWRX

Tiger congratulates U.S. team on Ryder Cup victory; Will he be the 2023 captain?

While Tiger Woods was unable to attend last week’s Ryder Cup, he was quick to congratulate the U.S. team via Twitter. Woods is still recovering from significant leg injuries sustained in a single car crash last February, and when he will actually return to a golf course remains speculative at this current moment. With that being said, it’s fair to imagine how Woods would fare in a Ryder Cup captain’s role.
GOLF
Hays Daily News

FHSU Tigers run to victory over Missouri Southern

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Tigers’ running attack helped the Fort Hays State University football team jump out to a big first-half lead in Saturday’s game against Missouri Southern. FHSU led by four touchdowns at the break on the way to a 42-21 MIAA victory. Sophomore running back Adrian Soto, who...
MISSOURI STATE
The Ada News

Tigers snatch victory from Northwestern in overtime

ALVA — Jayquan Lincoln caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Kenny Hrncir on the Tigers’ first play in overtime to give the visitors a dramatic 20-17 win over Northwestern Saturday night in Alva. East Central improved to 2-1 on the year, while the Rangers start off at 0-4. Northwestern got...
ALVA, OK
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Lady Tigers handle Lady Wolverines for first home victory

ROCK SPRINGS - The Rock Spring High School Lady Tigers beat the Lady Wolverines of Riverton, at home on Thursday, by the score of 3-1 (25-16, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17) "We came off of a really tough tournament where teams were playing at a really high level," head coach Shawn Pyer explained. "We started the first two sets playing at that same level and then we kind of let it go. We did end up doing what we had to do and came back even stronger in the fourth set."
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
newkirkherald.com

Tiger Football

The Newkirk Tigers welcomed the Alva Goldbugs Friday evening, Sept. 24 for their second home football game of the season. Prior to the game, Senior football, cheer and band members gathered on the field for Senior Night. Shown, Daniel Harrelsonis knocked over by a Goldbug in the Tigers’ 50 – 14 loss.
FOOTBALL
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Lady Tigers eclipse Hawks with speed in shutout victory

It is now the Chagrin Falls girls soccer team’s conference to lose. After a deflating 2-2 tie against Chagrin Valley Conference rival West Geauga on Sep. 9, the Tigers have risen to the top of the CVC standings with a 6-0 win over conference foe Hawken last Thursday night at Walton Stadium.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Temple Daily Telegram

Belton beats Bryan in overtime; Tigers grind their way past Vikings for 21-14 victory

BELTON — Belton forced six turnovers and got an 18-yard touchdown run from Javier Luna in overtime to earn a hard-fought 21-14 win over Bryan on Friday night at Tiger Field. Fittingly, it was the Tigers’ defense that sealed the win when Tanner Conroy fell on a loose ball after an errant option pitch from Bryan quarterback Tate Allen on the Vikings’ second play of the extra frame.
BELTON, TX
tigernet.com

I agree with coaches - DJ needs to play

I know this won’t be popular but DJ needs to keep playing. He gives us the best chance to win this year and next. Obviously he’s having a hard time transitioning from practice to game day but the only real solution for that is experience and giving him a shot. You can tell he’s getting more comfortable and is really trying (maybe trying too hard). We need to support him not ride his ### like a bunch of spoiled children.
SPORTS

