Fernando Alonso feels that he should have been on the podium at the Russian Grand Prix after running ahead of the likes of Max Verstappen before the rain fell. The Spaniard started the race from sixth and at one point looked to be on course for a top-three finish. However, the change in weather conditions during the final laps resulted in Alonso losing some positions, and he eventually finished the race in sixth.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO