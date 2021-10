The Phoenix Suns and Mercury announced on Friday that they will host a doubleheader of basketball games on Wednesday at the Footprint Center. The Suns play the Los Angeles Lakers in a preseason matchup, one that was moved to 3 p.m. so that the Mercury can follow at 7 p.m. in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces. The Mercury’s win in Game 2 on Thursday tied up the series 1-1 and locked in a Game 4 happening, thus the announcement.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO