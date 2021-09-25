CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson declared legally single amid divorce from Brandon Blackstock

By Savannah Neal
 7 days ago

A judge has signed off on the dissolution of Kelly Clarkson’s marriage to Brandon Blackstock and the 39-year-old singer has been declared legally single, People confirmed.

Cosmopolitan

Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped Big News on Instagram and Fans Are Freaking Out

Apart from starring on her hit self-titled daytime talk show and returning to NBC’s singing competition series The Voice for season 21, Kelly Clarkson is busy with another exciting project. Get ready, because Kelly is about to release her new album! But first, she’s teasing fans with her new holiday-themed...
MUSIC
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Kelly Clarkson’s Net Worth?

In its nineteen seasons on television, American Idol has produced a wide range of musical talent that has included both first-place winners and runners-up. After being told by Simon Cowell that she would never be a successful singer, Jennifer Hudson went on to blow minds and eardrums with her Oscar-winning performance in Dreamgirls. Other Idol favorites, like Ruben Studdard, Fantasia Barrino, and Jordin Sparks, went on to release successful studio albums and even perform on Broadway.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson's Former Stepdaughter Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is going to be a grandpa. Blackstock, Clarkson's former, will be a first-time gramp as his daughter Savannah Blackstock and boyfriend Quentin Lee's are expecting their first child together. 19-year-old Savannah broke the news with a baby bump photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday, Sept. 21. "The most precious secret we've ever kept," she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence Over Ellen DeGeneres Comparisons

Kelly Clarkson has no intention of replacing Ellen DeGeneres as the queen of daytime television as The Kelly Clarkson Show moves into The Ellen DeGeneres Show's timeslot when it ends next spring. In a new interview with The New York Times, the singer addressed the comparison after NBCUniversal's scheduling update in May.
CELEBRITIES
Dirt

Kelly Clarkson Breaks Away from Encino Mansion

Click here to read the full article. After nearly a year on and off the market with a far too aggressive initial asking price of just under $10 million, Kelly Clarkson has sold her Encino, Calif., mansion for $8.24 million. Lucky for the three-time Grammy winner (and 15-time nominee) that she rakes in about $1.9 million a month from her role as a judge on “The Voice” and the daytime chat host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” because the very first “American Idol” winner, newly divorced from talent manager Brandon Blackstock — he’s Reba McEntire’s ex-stepson, purchased the then brand-new house...
REAL ESTATE
countryfancast.com

The Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson performance of “Does He Love You” Prophecy

Enjoy watching Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson perform "Does He Love You" which became somewhat of a prophecy for Kelly's marriage to Reba's stepson . . . Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson performed Reba’s iconic hit song “Does He Love You” on September 23, 2002 for an episode of American Idol filmed in Las Vegas. Kelly is well known as the first winner of American Idol and remains a highly successful pop singer, TV show host and coach on The Voice TV Show. Ten years after this performance, Kelly Clarkson went on to marry Reba McEntire’s stepson (Brandon Blackstock) in 2013. Watch Reba and Kelly’s performance and discover the future irony of this duet performance below.
MUSIC
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Kelly Clarkson
IBTimes

Kelly Clarkson Talks About Life Amid Divorce: 'I Was Doing Too Many Things'

Kelly Clarkson discussed life's difficult decisions and experiences amid her ongoing divorce with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. Speaking with her guest, author Glennon Doyle on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" ON Monday, the 39-year-old singer agreed quitting anything in life isn't supposed to be a negative thing. Instead, it is an option that women should opt for.
RELATIONSHIPS
nickiswift.com

Kelly Clarkson Just Got A Huge Win In Her Divorce Battle

This year, Kelly Clarkson has experienced some pretty fabulous highs, and not-so-fabulous lows. For the positives, Clarkson's talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," was renewed for two more seasons into 2023, she is a judge on the smash hit singing competition "The Voice," and she released a catchy new Christmas song that puts a positive spin on her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. As for the lows, one of them is clearly that divorce. As hard as any breakup is, Clarkson is still coming out on top, according to a divorce expert we interviewed exclusively at Nicki Swift. Thanks to Clarkson's prenup — which stated that whatever Clarkson bought with the money she made and earned is solely owned by her — she is now protected financially, and it "eliminate[s] much of the battle over money and property," per New Jersey divorce lawyer Christina Previte, Esq.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Divorce Proceedings Take Big Step

Kelly Clarkson has entered a new phase in her life. Per Clarkson's request, the "Since U Been Gone" singer has been declared legally single In the midst of her divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. US Weekly obtained court documents that revealed that a judge signed off on Clarkson's request to be legally single and their "marital or domestic partnership status" will officially end on January 7, 2022.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
nowdecatur.com

Kelly Clarkson Is A Single Woman

Kelly Clarkson has been a single woman for two months now. Court records list the date of the singer’s divorce from Brandon Blackstock as 1-7-2022, but TMZ reports that it is a clerical error. The marriage was officially dissolved on August 3rd. The judge has awarded Clarkson primary custody of...
CELEBRITIES
KITV.com

Kelly Clarkson releases new Christmas single in September because why not

Kelly Clarkson doesn't need a pesky calendar to tell her to get into the Christmas spirit. The "Voice" coach and superstar singer unveiled her new single on Thursday, a tune called "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)." The defiant song finds Clarkson singing about a woman who won't let her ex...
MUSIC
