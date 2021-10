The IOC has pledged to continue its activities to promote physical activity and equal access to sport as part of a new HealthyLifestyle4All campaign launched by the European Commission. On 23 September, IOC President Thomas Bach announced the IOC’s support for the campaign in a video message played during the HealthyLifestyle4All Seminar, held in Bled, Slovenia, marking the official opening of the European Week of Sport 2021. While outlining the IOC’s support for the campaign, President Bach also highlighted how the coronavirus crisis has underlined the importance of sport for society and shown that it is not only an essential factor in fighting the pandemic, but can also be an integral part of the solution for the crisis recovery. Full news release here.

