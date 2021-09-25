CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josie and Antonia San Juan, among those attending the first and multitudinous social festival in Seville since the pandemic began

By R10Writer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first great social feast in Seville since the pandemic began gathered endless faces of all areas. It was the appointment that each year organizes the magazine showcase, by the hand of its founder and director, Mario Fogo del Toro, and that on this occasion it reached the XV edition of its well-known prizes.

Juan Ortega will premiered a dress inspired by Belmonte in front of Morante in Seville

Juan Ortega will premiere this Friday in Seville, in the hand in hand with a dwelling of La Puebla, a dress with history, inspired by Juan Belmonte, whom both Venera. And not only, as he said in the recent interview in the world: "I have always been passionate about the bullfighters who have followed the Belmontina line. I read Valle Incllan that things are not like we see them, but as we remember them. And It has always been obsessed the Hondura, purity ... That leaves a mark, it is recorded on fire. Who followed the wake of Belmonte have had a much greater depth. Cagancho, the Gitanillos [by Triana], Ordóñez, Paula .. . That school is scarce, more harm, suggests tearing. "
El Rey, Sánchez, González and Rajoy in the third edition of the La Toja forum

The forum La Toja, who was born three years ago, has already been consolidated as a meeting place for serene reflection and the in-depth debate of the challenges of our time. Far from the environmental noise of politics, Galician Island hosts debates involving both policy and economy managers, such as thinkers who help understand the complexity of a world governed by uncertainty and fear of the future. The forum La Toja, as explained by its president, Josep Piqué, in the presentation of the call, "was born as a dinner of friends" and achieved "a success" that the organizers did not expect. "Now we can talk about something consolidated for the future." Three people stood up this forum that started with the Atlantic surname. Former Minister Piqué, the Galician businessman and president of Hotusa, Amancio López Seijas, and the former Secretary of State of Communication Carmen Martínez Castro. The president of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, was involved from the first edition and there he continues to exercise as a host.
The mother of Isabel Pantoja dies, Ana Martín, after a long illness

Ana María Martín Villegas, the mother of Isabel Pantoja, has died at 90 years of age in the intimacy of the Cantora farm, in Cádiz, according to the Spanish. Around a week ago, Doña Ana, as she was known, received the discharge of the University Hospital of Puerto Real, also in the province of Cádiz, after remaining several days admitted with critical diagnosis.
The latest temptation, live: Fani returns to Christofer to Christofer

Program 3 of the latest temptation (Telecinco, 22.00 hours) is presented with many plots to be resolved among the participants of the editions of the island of temptations. Couples, ex, temptators ... Follow all the 'Estaters' Minute a minute:. Eye to the bathroom between Manu and Andrea in the jacuzzi....
Antonio Gasset dies, historical presenter of 'cinema days'

The most faithful count that he wrote by hand, never on the keyboard of a computer. And that he did it a flip. On the desk, each one of its full interventions thought and without lifting the paper boli was able to give advertising entrance, destroy the last palm of gold or lamenting how little it charged accurately, grace and, above all, style . A lot of style. The cinematographic criticism (because that was) had a species of unfocucked Cioran, by sculptor of defeated axioms, where the cinema was barely an excuse for everything else. And everything else started and ends up in him. Gasset feed on himself, always so sure of each of his insecurities.
The Queen Letizia and its strict healthy nutrition habits

Queen Letizia (49) intervenes this Friday, telematically, on the opening day of the World Food Forum, which over the next seven days is celebrated in Rome, and that this time interests young leaders interpelled Global on the fight against hunger and malnutrition and the importance of maintaining healthy diets. These are the last objectives in which Felipe Vi's wife works hard since in 2015 she was appointed Special Ambassador for FAO for nutrition, an honorary position that has since led the consort to participate in different multilateral scenarios and perform some Of its scarce solo trips abroad.
Juan Carlos I confirms the rupture with the king but he says that his son called him for his birthday

If there was any doubt about the rupture between Felipe VI and his father Juan Carlos I, there are new elements to confirm it. Account LAURENCE DEBRAY in a book of next appearance in Franciamon Roí Déchu (my deposed King), who relates, as Paris Match publishes today, that the king did not even pick up the phone to congratulate his father for his 83 birthday, last 5 from January. Don Juan Carlos has nuanced this data to the world through his surroundings, and he has assured that although he feels "pleased" with the result of Debray's portrait, the day of his birthday did he receive a call from Felipe VI, and attributes the Affirmation of French weekly to "bad interpretation".
Felix Gullón gives a slam in the war of the cookies: I was going to lose health

It was not an easy decision, but a little over a year ago Felix Gullón (52) thought that the time had come to pass and leave behind Aguilar de Campo and the cookie factory that raised his great-grandfather Manuel. There he worked for 17 years. "It cost me a lot to decide, it has given me a lot to leave and I have thrown many tears, but it was a time when I was going to lose health, I'm clear that I'm not going to spend my life fighting and now I'm happy," confesses the entrepreneur That, together with his wife, María Santana, has ridden her own business in Jaén. Of cookies, of course, because it is what he knows how to do.
Pablo Married illusion to a United PP: We are ready to win

A year and a half later, the goznes of Valencia bullring again creaked, reopened for the final tract of the PP Convention with so many bulls as sanitary restrictions. Some 9,000 people filled all the cosa minus the second naya, evicted by "security". So more than 2,000 people stayed outside while Pablo Married recovered the ideological attack "without complexes" with which he won the 2018 Popular Congress. And while he defended a "center" in which they burn voters' again " who emigrated That is, "all liberals and conservatives" and even "social democrats defrauded by sanchism".
