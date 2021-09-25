CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea end winless run with victory over Huddersfield

By PA Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwansea ended a run of four Championship games without a win after Joel Piroe’s first-half strike earned a 1-0 triumph over Huddersfield. The 22-year-old struck to give the Welsh side their first home victory of the season. It was a fourth clean sheet in five games at home for Russell...

