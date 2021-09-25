CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2022 world tour

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 25 (ANI): American rock band The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be embarking on their first world tour since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to People magazine, the band put on the '70s news anchor finest in a parody breaking news segment on Friday, as they announced that they would be launching their next international tour in June 2022, with the US leg kicking off that July.

