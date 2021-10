Houston (-20) ESPN FPI: Houston has 97.0% chance to win. Last meeting: Houston 37, Navy 21 — October 24, 2020. Playing host duties this Saturday, Houston (2-1) is gifted with an opportunity to record its best start of the Dana Holgorsen era en route to a 1-0 record in AAC play. The Cougars have played five excellent halves of football through three games. Scrap the 31-0 result in the second half of Texas Tech game, Houston is outscoring opponents 110-14 this season. Speaking of lopsided deficits, Navy has been on the wrong end of multiple blowouts. The Midshipmen are currently winless after dropping their first two by a collective 72-10 score. There’s a chance to right the ship this Saturday after coming off a much-needed early bye week.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO