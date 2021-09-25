CBD a Promising Treatment Option for Children with Serious Ailments
Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University. The passage of the Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act of 2014 in Florida was inspired by a young epileptic girl whose seizures decreased in frequency and severity after being treated in Colorado with cannabidiol (CBD) oil which became known as the “Charlotte’s […]www.thefloridastar.com
Comments / 0