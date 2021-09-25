CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN MEMORIAM: Melvin Van Peebles, Godfather of Black Cinema, Dies

By Staff
Florida Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe film world is reeling over the loss of influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles who passed away yesterday in Manhattan. Van Peebles is best known for his classic independent films Watermelon Man (1970) and Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (1971), which offered a bold critique of racism, power and Black liberation in the United States. Van Peebles, the father of actor/director Mario Van Peebles, created the blueprint for what would become the Blaxploitation genre of filmmaking with his Sweet Sweetback’s Baaadasssss Song.

