Ready or not, Justin Fields era begins with Chicago Bears

Galesburg Register-Mail
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — There was going to be a point, maybe later this season or early next, when Justin Fields was going to become Chicago's starting quarterback. With veteran Andy Dalton sidelined for the time being by a knee injury, Fields will make his first NFL start Sunday as the Bears visit the Cleveland Browns, who are still waiting to put together a complete game after two uneven performances.

