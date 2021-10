Nine months into 1991, Disneyland (the Original) was starting to look ahead to the holidays, as well as at the now seven month old Disney Afternoon Live! promotion that still occupied Afternoon Avenue in front of it’s a small world. On September 8 Baloo’s Dressing Room closed, and on November 10 everything else followed, with the exception of some of the attraction overlays. There was also one last burst of promotion with that KCAL 9 TV special promoting their own promotion on September 14. Kids were, after all, headed back to school anyway. But they could still visit their Disney Afternoon friends every day when they got home. On TV.

