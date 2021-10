Tonight marks the first of two vital matches against the Red Bulls this week, with a second match to come at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night. It is the kind of week that can make or break a season, as NYCFC finds themselves in a crowded playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. Should they win these 2 matches, NYCFC will set themselves as one of the top teams in the East and prove to themselves that they can win the big games, which has been a problem in the past. Should they struggle, there will be serious questions asked about the squad.

