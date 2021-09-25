CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE WINERY DOGS' Third Album Is 'Sounding Great,' Says MIKE PORTNOY: 'Everything Is Super Strong From Top To Bottom'

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance this past Wednesday (September 22) on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", drummer Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER, AVENGED SEVENFOLD) spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the third album from THE WINERY DOGS, his power trio with guitarist/vocalist Richie Kotzen and legendary bassist Billy Sheehan (MR. BIG, TALAS, DAVID LEE ROTH). He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's sounding great. We're having a great time working together again. We pretty much got together twice over the summer — two different 10-day sessions; once in July and then again last month in August. Billy and I went out to L.A., and we worked with Richie at his home studio, and we did all the writing there and recorded my drums there. So the writing is done, my drum tracks are done. We came up with about 10 or 11 really cool songs. The material is awesome. It's great. We're so excited by it. But we're taking it easy. With so many uncertainties out there, we're kind of just doing this without any deadlines."

