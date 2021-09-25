CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Full Trailer For Army Of The Dead Prequel Army Of Thieves

By James White
Empire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though it's closer to arriving than some of the movies and shows teased in Netflix's big TUDUM event, the team behind Army Of The Dead prequel Army Of Thieves still wanted to remind us it's on the way. A new trailer landed as part of the event, and you can watch it below.

www.empireonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Dwayne Johnson Movie Is Dominating Netflix

What do Under Siege, Passenger 57, Executive Decision, Air Force One, Con Air, Cliffhanger, Speed, Sudden Death, White House Down, Olympus Has Fallen, Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper, and many more all have in common? That’s right; they all follow the ‘Die Hard on a….’ template that’s spawned an entire action subgenre.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Nathalie Emmanuel
Person
Matthias Schweighöfer
imdb.com

Army Of Thieves: Release Date, Cast, And More

In "Army of Thieves," Matthias Schweighöfer is back to crack some more safes and reprise his role as Dieter from Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead." This time, he'll be doing it to the tune of some Hans Zimmer music. Will there be zombies? Who's to say. But there will definitely be thievery and landmarks in Europe.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Nina Bergman Takes On Every Army in Trailer for 'Hell Hath No Fury'

"You said you can shoot - question is, can you really…?" Well Go USA has released an official trailer for an indie action movie called Hell Hath No Fury, the latest from the former stuntman / B-movie filmmaker Jesse V. Johnson (The Debt Collector, Triple Threat, Avengement, The Mercenary, Debt Collectors). How's this for a concept? Branded a traitor by her own countrymen, French national Marie DuJardin is rescued by American soldiers on one condition: to survive, she must lead them to a cache of gold hunted by the Nazis, the French resistance, and the Americans alike. She must take on every single one of them if she wants to make it out alive from this situation. Nina Bergman stars as the badass heroine Marie, joined by Daniel Bernhardt, Timothy V. Murphy, Louis Mandylor, Dominiquie Vandenberg, Josef Cannon, and Charles Fathy. It looks packed with plenty of gritty WWII action, but is the script any good? Hard to tell.
MOVIES
Empire

John And The Hole: A Discovery Is Made In An Exclusive Clip From The Thriller

Ah, bunkers. Outside of Blast From The Past, they're rarely locations for fun and frolics. And that's certainly not the case is psychological thriller John And The Hole, which has been described as a dark fable. Find stars Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Ehle and Charlie Shotwell in our exclusive clip...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Of The Dead Prequel#Interpol
SuperHeroHype

No Safe Is Crackproof From Ludwig in Latest Army of Thieves Trailer

No Safe Is Crackproof From Ludwig in Latest Army of Thieves Trailer. Netflix dropped a new trailer for Army of Thieves at Tudum. The new video for the Army of the Dead prequel closely follows the origin of Matthias Schweighöfer’s Ludwig Dieter and his road to becoming the best safecracker in the world. This time, Nathalie Emmanuel’s Gwendoline will enroll the German thief as part of a plan to execute three international bank heists across Europe. All the safes belong to Hiroyuki Sanada’s Bly Tanaka, who will make at least a cameo.
TV & VIDEOS
Empire

Ghostbusters: Afterlife "Carries On A Legacy" - Exclusive Images

It’s been just shy of 40 years since Ivan Reitman unleashed upon the world a horror sci-fi fantasy dripping in bright green slime, and in the intervening years we've seen both a sequel and a spin-off follow in Ghostbusters__' gigantic marshmallow-caked footsteps. Now, a new entry in the canon, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, comes courtesy of the Jason Reitman, with Ivan Reitman on producer duties. The brand new issue of Empire is positively dripping with exclusive Ghostbusters content and we have not one but two new images to share with you.
MOVIES
Empire

Ridley Scott Credits His Mother As Inspiration For Female Characters

Ridley Scott continues to burn a relentless path through the film industry with not one, but two films out at the tail end of 2021. First up is historical drama The Last Duel, which hits cinemas in October, followed by House Of Gucci, is a scorching tale of family, violence and deceit told amidst the opulent world of high fashion.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Army
Empire

Eternals Is "Akin To Stories Of Greek And Roman Gods" - Exclusive Image

Not six months have passed since Chloé Zhao took to the stage to accept the Oscar for Best Director, cementing her record for the most prizes won by a filmmaker for a single awards season. Nomadland's wins were history-making, and judging by her Marvel follow-up, Eternals, the director isn’t finished shaking things up just yet.
MOVIES
Empire

Ready For A Babylon 5 Reboot?

Long reduced to being a sci-fi TV curio that is one of the non-Trek shows, Babylon 5 evolved into something epic and fascinating – and now, original series creator J. Michael Straczynski (who went on to co-crate the likes of Netflix's Sense8) is back to work on a reboot of the 1990s show for US network The CW.
TV SERIES
Empire

The Last Duel Shows "Social Disorder" Between Men And Women - Exclusive Image

Nobody understands a gruesome, grizzly historical epic quite like Ridley Scott. The veteran filmmaker leaves no stone unturned when it comes to making epic cinema made for the big screen – full of blood and guts, of course, but also fearless social commentary about life as it was way back when, and how we might relate to that now.
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 64 based on 33 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy