New Red Notice Teaser Online Featuring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot

Ryan Reynolds is known for playing Deadpool, but the actor is also a businessman who owns the production company Maximum Effort as well as an ownership stake in Mint Mobile. He even recently purchased the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC alongside actor Rob McElhenney. However, the product people are probably most familiar with is Reynolds' Aviation Gin. In August 2020, Diageo announced it was acquiring Aviation Gin in a deal valued at up to $610 million, but Reynolds still promotes the brand online and in various ads. However, Reynolds is not the only person in his family who has a hand in the beverage business. His wife, Blake Lively (Gossip Girl, A Simple Favor), is now the owner of Betty Buzz, a company that sells sparkling mixers. In a recent post promoting the drink, Lively trolled Reynolds in the best way.
