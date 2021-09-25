MLB Daily Fantasy Primer: Saturday (9/25) PREMIUM

Greetings, friends, and welcome to Week 25 of the Fantasy Baseball Quick Grades series. Can you believe we have been doing this for 25 weeks? I can, but only because I’m exhausted and my brain hurts. If you’re reading this, you’re probably doing OK in your fantasy league, and these grades may have worked for you. If that is the case, definitely reach out and let me know. That kind of feedback is what keeps me going in the middle of the night when my eyes are tired but I know I have to finalize these grades for the upcoming week. Think of it as the Tinkerbell Effect. The clapping (feedback) keeps me alive.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO