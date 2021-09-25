CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Daily Fantasy Primer: Saturday (9/25) PREMIUM

By Josh Shepardson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday night’s main slate includes nine games. Check out today’s MLB Grand Slam contest at FanDuel >>. Corbin Burnes is the top pitching option, and he's priced as such. Nonetheless, I'm willing to pay his sizable salary in all game types. Thankfully, Tyler Anderson and Burnes' opponent, Rich Hill, offer gamers affordable SP2 options. Huascar Ynoa is underpriced on FanDuel, and he's a defensible option on DraftKings at his fair price.

