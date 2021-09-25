CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua vs Usyk results and highlights: Callum Smith lands scary knockout blow on Lenin Castillo, Florian Marku wins

By Scott Christ
Bad Left Hook
Cover picture for the articleCallum Smith landed a vicious right hand in the second round to knock out Lenin Castillo today in London, but the story is less about the fight and more about a scary KO. The 33-year-old Castillo (21-4-1, 16 KO) was drilled with the punch and the fight was stopped 55 seconds into round two, with the Dominican fighter on the canvas, his legs twitching and much of his body along with them. The referee did a good job to immediately call the fight, and medical personnel were on the scene immediately.

