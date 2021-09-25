CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers 'Embracing' Underdog Role According to JuJu Smith-Schuster

By Josh Carney
Steelers Depot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe words Pittsburgh Steelers and underdog typically don’t go together, but throughout the 2021 season that might just be the case. That might not be the case from a betting perspective, but it feels like the Steelers have been counted out time and time again in 2020 and early on in the 2021 season for a number of reasons, largely centering around the age of their quarterback and the number of new faces throughout the roster.

The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Steelers are reportedly concerned about Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger will play on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals despite dealing with yet another injury. While the Pittsburgh Steelers likely appreciate the toughness, they may not be feeling great about their franchise quarterback these days. The Steelers have privately expressed concern about Roethlisberger’s numerous injuries and deteriorating play, Jason...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Mike Hilton Says Steelers Biggest Trash Talkers Are T.J. Watt, Chase Claypool

Who is the best trash talker on both sides of the football for the Pittsburgh Steelers right now? Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton answered those questions on Tuesday during his media session ahead of his team’s Week 3 road game at Heinz Field. One of Hilton’s answers might just surprise you.
NFL
New York Post

Steelers vs. Raiders odds, prediction: Take the underdog

The Wildcat returns for his 25th season in The Post. including the 1997-2020 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cat’s record in print stands at 652-561 (53.8 percent) against the spread. Las Vegas Raiders (+5.5) over PITTSBURGH STEELERS. During their opening-week Monday nighter, Vegas lost its security blanket when backup quarterback...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Open As Major Underdogs vs. Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers open as seven-point underdogs in their Week 4 game with the Green Bay Packers. SI Sports Books opened the Steelers vs. Packers line at Green Bay -7 for +100. That might be good news for anyone fully invested in the "Steelers stink" belief. For those leaning the opposite way, Pittsburgh +7 is sitting at -118 right now.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Looking Ahead At Potential Saturday Transactions The Steelers Might Make

Saturday could once again be a busy day for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they will almost certainly make at least one transaction by the time 4:00 p.m. EST rolls around. One big thing to watch for on Saturday for the Steelers is tackle Zach Banner potentially being activated from the Reserve/Injured list to the 53-man roster. Banner resumed practicing this past week as a designated-to-return player and he might just be ready to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Stephen A. Smith has message for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is banged up heading into Week 3, and Stephen A. Smith believes there is an obvious insurance policy sitting out there for the Pittsburgh Steelers that they have yet to capitalize on. During Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith said he is baffled that the Steelers have...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

JuJu Smith-Schuster has a rib injury and will not return against the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without another wide receiver for the remainder of their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field. With Diontae Johnson already out with a knee injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers will also be without JuJu Smith-Schuster as he has left the game with a rib injury. This per Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten.
NFL
lineups.com

NFL Week 3 FanDuel Cash Picks: JuJu Smith-Schuster Mr. Necessary vs. the Bengals

The NFL season is rolling now, and we are starting to get a clearer picture of team situations and matchups to target around the NFL. DFS was a bit kinder to me in Week 2 than Week 1, and I’m looking for even more cash out of my 50/50s, head-to-heads, and double-ups this week. We’re looking for the players who will maximize their scoring above all else this week. With plenty of options at all of the price points, let’s take a look at the best options at each position.
NFL
ESPN

Pittsburgh Steelers' Smith-Schuster leaves loss with rib injury

PITTSBURGH -- Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out with a rib injury late in the third quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 24-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. When the injury occurred wasn't immediately obvious. The Steelers said postgame that Smith-Schuster was being evaluated. Smith-Schuster had three catches...
NFL

