The Data Day No. 8: Our Rolling Football Blog

Brighton’s failure to go top of the Premier League on Monday night will not matter in the slightest to them, because they scored a 95th minute equaliser at their semi-regional arch-rivals, but it did mean that we have completed six matchweeks without any team winning more than four of their games. This is the second season in a row that this has happened, which is the first time it has occurred two campaigns in a row since a spell of three in a row between 2000-01 and 2002-03. What’s the significance of this, you may be wondering, and it is this: the Premier League is a relative state of flux right now. Teams like Brighton, West Ham and maybe even Crystal Palace under Patrick Vieira, have the coaching nous and the financial strength to outplay big domestic sides and outbid big European teams for important players. There are structural flaws within English football but we are in the midst of a bumper crop of quality Premier League sides, and the fact that Brighton were disappointed to not go top on the same evening that Palace were disappointed not to convert their excellent play this season into a second win only emphasises that point. Football, you have to rate it.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO