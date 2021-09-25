CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

T. L. (Terry) Garrett

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebration of Life Services for T. L. (Terry) Garrett, 82, were held on Tuesday at Trinity Church. Pastor Garrett died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Services were under the direction of Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Visitors may wish to sign his virtual guestbook and view his Life Tribute, a video of photographs set to his favorite music.

