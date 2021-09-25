T. L. (Terry) Garrett

A Celebration of Life in remembrance of Nyabuom Miyoang will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN. There will be a visitation held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud, MN. The daughter of Tongyik Kuerkow and Nyalat Minydhoat, Nyabuom was born in Kenya October 12, 1993. They moved to the United States in 1994 as a family where they lived in multiple states across the U.S. She, her parents and younger siblings settled in Minnesota in 2002. After losing her mother in 2011, Nyabuom’s passion for caring for people was ignited. Nyabuom attended St. Cloud Tech High School where she enjoyed volleyball, track and field, science and hanging out with friends. She graduated in 2012. Nyabuom began her pursuit in nursing at St. Cloud Technical Community College. She then moved to Seattle, Washington in 2016 where she continued her knack for caring for others.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO