Tourist traffic to Park City felt busy over the last year, parking lots were filled, diners were dining, and purchases seemed on the rise. Here to tell us if what we felt was real is Park City Municipal’s Senior Financial Data Analyst Erik Daenitz joins us this morning to highlight the sales tax numbers reported for July as well as provide an overview of sales activity in the City over the past 12 months.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 12 DAYS AGO