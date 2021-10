Monico Aguilar, 82, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Littlefield. He was born March 26, 1939 in Littlefield to Fernando and Consuella (Guerra) Aguilar. Monico married Carolina Coronado on Nov. 19, 1958 in Littlefield. He was a hard worker and worked for the City of Littlefield for many years. Monico enjoyed watching old cowboy movies and doing yard work. He was a talented carpenter. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Littlefield.