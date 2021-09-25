CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers' Jenkins downgraded to OUT vs. 49ers

By Zachary Jacobson
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Matt LaFleur said there was an "outside chance" that Elgton Jenkins would be able to play this week despite being listed as doubtful on the Green Bay Packers' final injury report. Just about 24 hours later, the team announced that he and tight end Dominique Dafney have been...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Kelly
Person
Levi
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Billy Turner
FanSided

Why the Packers should let Davante Adams walk after the season

I’d like to first start things out by acknowledging this isn’t going to be a popular take. Davante Adams is the best receiver in football and among the best to ever suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Davante is beloved by many, myself included, which makes this such a...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Packers Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block After Week 3

The in-season NFL trading market is already heating up. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst hasn't been afraid to pull the trigger on deals. So the question becomes whether the Packers will be buyers, sellers or standing pat during the season. With the Jacksonville Jaguars shipping C.J. Henderson to the Carolina Panthers, the market has officially started and will run until the November 2 trade deadline.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#The Packers#Tennesee Titans#American Football#Packers Jenkins#The Green Bay Packers#Packers Ol#Gbvssf Game#Packers
SFGate

49ers vs Packers: How to watch and stream online

Last week, the San Francisco 49ers were able to move to 2-0 on the season following a 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. It may not have been the prettiest win, but a win is a win in the NFL. A 2-0 start is huge for the 49ers in a stacked NFC.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Packers change injury designation on Elgton Jenkins ahead of 49ers matchup

The Green Bay Packers have officially ruled left tackle Elgton Jenkins out for their Sunday night matchup against the San Fransisco 49ers. The offensive tackle has been battling an ankle injury in hopes of playing Sunday. Unfortunately for him and the Packers, they will have to face the star-studded 49ers line without him.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Packers vs 49ers SNF Betting Trends

(Line: -3.5, O/U: 50) Among the relevant trends here, the Packers are 27-22-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $280 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Green Bay posted middling ATS marks when playing on the road (12-12-1 ... minus-$120) and serving as the betting underdog (7-6-1 ... $40). For the month of September, however, the Packers own robust ATS marks with overall record (9-4 ... $460), facing NFC competition (7-4 … $260), and being the betting underdog (4-0 ... $400). The Packers are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games against the 49ers when the 49ers average more than 20 points per game. After two weeks of 2021 action, the Packers rank among the bottom 10 in four major categories: 26th overall in scoring offense (19.0 points per game), 27th in passing offense (206.5 yards per contest), 28th in rushing offense (69.5 yards per game), and 29th in total offense (276.0 yards per contest).
NFL
packersnews.com

Ankle injury forces Packers lineman Elgton Jenkins out of practice

GREEN BAY - When Green Bay Packers left tackle Elgton Jenkins misses a practice, it means something isn’t right. In his two plus years in the NFL – both training camp and the regular season -- he had missed just one practice due to injury, a rib/back ailment that sidelined him for a Friday practice in Week 3 last year.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers vs. 49ers: 5 things to watch and a prediction

For the fourth consecutive season, the Green Bay Packers (1-1) and San Francisco 49ers (2-0) will play in primetime during the regular season. Week 3 of the 2021 season brings the Packers to San Francisco – for the third straight year – to play the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
wtaq.com

Packers Beat 49ers in West Coast Shoot-out

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (WTAQ) — It wasn’t easy. A 51-yard Mason Crosby field goal sealed the deal for the Green Bay Packers as they beat the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 in Sunday Night football action. The Packers dominated the game in the first half, outscoring the Niners 17-7 before San...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy