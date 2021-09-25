Sam Intensifies to Major Hurricane in the Atlantic; Doubts Remain on Future Track

Hurricane Sam has now intensified into Major Hurricane Sam, with a period of rapid intensification bringing it to a Category 3 status on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale in a relatively short period of time. The Atlantic hurricane is forecast to get even stronger yet by the meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida. Sam is now the 4th major hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Only 7 other years in the satellite era (from 1966 and beyond) have had 4+ major hurricanes by this date: 1969, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2005, 2010 and 2017.