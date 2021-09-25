CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Intensifies to Major Hurricane in the Atlantic; Doubts Remain on Future Track

By Weatherboy Team Meteorologist
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Sam has now intensified into Major Hurricane Sam, with a period of rapid intensification bringing it to a Category 3 status on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale in a relatively short period of time. The Atlantic hurricane is forecast to get even stronger yet by the meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida. Sam is now the 4th major hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Only 7 other years in the satellite era (from 1966 and beyond) have had 4+ major hurricanes by this date: 1969, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2005, 2010 and 2017.

Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. In a statement sent to Rigzone late Monday, Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson said Hurricane Sam could make landfall on the U.S. East Coast in the middle of the week. At the time of writing, the National Hurricane Center’s projected path for Sam’s storm center leads away from the U.S. in a northeastern trajectory.
Sam Remains Major Hurricane While Victor Fades Away

Hurricane Sam remains a major hurricane today with maximum sustained winds of at least 125 mph in the storm; while it remains a major hurricane for yet another day, it isn’t directly impacting any land mass. However, rough surf and swells generated by the storm will continue to lash the North American coastline for the next several days. While Sam is holding its own, Victor is quickly fading away, becoming downgraded earlier today from tropical storm status to tropical depression status; it is unlikely to survive the weekend.
