Dr. Mary Holt
Dr. Mary Ann Holt, 82, transition to be with her heavenly father on September 14, 2021 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Dr. Holt was the Founder and President of Totalman Mission Center, Inc. and Hands with Hope,Inc. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: (Husband) Ronnie McKinley Holt,(Children) Kaynard Walker, Taneisha Walker, Joshua Walker, Ronnie Smothers, Ja’Meka Holt-Mills, (5) grandchildren, a host of family and The Christian Association family. A private Celebration of life has been planned for Dr. Mary Ann Holt.www.ocala-news.com
