Tioga, TX

Volleyball Roundup — Tom Bean, Gunter sweep their matches

Herald Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIOGA — Jessie Ball had 12 kills and five blocks as first-place Tom Bean beat third-place Tioga, 25-13, 25-5, 25-12, in District 16-2A action. Laramie Worley added nine kills and seven digs, Hannah Kelly totaled four kills, seven aces and four digs, Raylynn Adams handed out 28 assists to go with seven aces and five kills and Emma Lowing put down four kills for Tom Bean (21-4, 5-0), which plays at Trenton on Tuesday night.

www.heralddemocrat.com

