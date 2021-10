The Rams’ inside linebacker depth just got a bit thinner. The Broncos are signing Micah Kiser off the team’s practice squad, which was first reported by Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. This comes just days after the Rams promoted Kiser to the active roster for their Week 2 game against the Colts, though he did revert to the practice squad immediately after.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO