Komikku is a Python-Based Manga Reader for GNOME

Cover picture for the articleKomikku is a GTK-based manga reader for GNOME. The application is written in Python. While Komikku primarily is designed for manga, it can be used for any “comic” regardless of reading direction. And with support for servers like “Read Comics Online”, there’s American and European comics available.

