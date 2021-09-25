Update on the latest sports
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — All the afternoon matches are on the course at the Ryder Cup, where the U.S. enjoys a 9-3 lead over the European team. The featured pairing in fourballs is in the day’s final match, where Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa hope to keep up their winning ways against Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy. Johnson is looking for his fourth point of the competition, after he and Morikawa remained unbeaten with a 2-and-1 win in morning foursomes. Morikawa and Johnson also paired together in Friday’s opening foursomes and won a point for the U.S. team.www.wcn247.com
Comments / 0