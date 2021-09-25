Update on the latest sports

BOSTON (CBS) — The playoff hopes of the Boston Red Sox are coming down to a wild final weekend of the regular season. It really didn’t have to be this way. The Red Sox are still very much in the mix for a Wild Card spot. There is also the chance that their season could come to an end on Sunday. If that is the case, it will be because the Red Sox couldn’t win a series against the Baltimore Orioles, the worst team in the American League. Boston squandered a golden opportunity to take a lead in the race for the...

