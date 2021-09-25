CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Update on the latest sports

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — All the afternoon matches are on the course at the Ryder Cup, where the U.S. enjoys a 9-3 lead over the European team. The featured pairing in fourballs is in the day’s final match, where Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa hope to keep up their winning ways against Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy. Johnson is looking for his fourth point of the competition, after he and Morikawa remained unbeaten with a 2-and-1 win in morning foursomes. Morikawa and Johnson also paired together in Friday’s opening foursomes and won a point for the U.S. team.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Wednesday Was A Good Night For The Red Sox In AL Wild Card Race

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday night was an almost unfathomably bad night for the Red Sox. Wednesday was a lot better. Playing against the worst team in baseball, in front of what appeared to be maybe 75 fans in Baltimore, the Red Sox got a solid start from Nate Eovaldi, a big offensive night from J.D. Martinez, some insurance runs late, and a desperately needed 6-0 victory. The win snapped a horribly timed four-game losing streak for Boston, a streak which had inexplicably carried through the series opener on Tuesday. At the same time of the Red Sox’ win, the Blue...
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Playoff Hopes Come Down To Final Weekend Of Regular Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The playoff hopes of the Boston Red Sox are coming down to a wild final weekend of the regular season. It really didn’t have to be this way. The Red Sox are still very much in the mix for a Wild Card spot. There is also the chance that their season could come to an end on Sunday. If that is the case, it will be because the Red Sox couldn’t win a series against the Baltimore Orioles, the worst team in the American League. Boston squandered a golden opportunity to take a lead in the race for the...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Boston, PA
State
Minnesota State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
wcn247.com

Lowe hits 3 HRs, Rays roll 12-2 to prevent Yankees WC clinch

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit three home runs and the Tampa Bay Rays rolled to a 12-2 blowout of the Yankees that prevented New York from clinching a playoff spot. With a chance to pitch his team into the postseason, Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery was rocked for a career-worst seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. He gave up a pair of three-run homers to Lowe, who also went deep in the seventh against Michael King. Even with the embarrassing defeat before a booing Yankee Stadium crowd of 41,648, New York could still punch its postseason ticket Saturday with losses by Toronto and Seattle later in the day. Or, a victory Sunday would guarantee the Yankees an AL wild card.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Ryan Borucki
Person
Lewis Hamilton
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
somerset106.com

Sports Update: Friday, September 24th

•Somerset 3-0 over McCreary Central. •Pulaski County lost 3-1 to Rockcastle County. •Somerset lost 4-1 to Boyle County. •Southwestern 6-0 Wayne County. •Pulaski County 5-5 with Casey County. Boys:. •Pulaski County 6-0 over Casey County. •Southwestern lost to East Jessamine 2-0. Cincinnati opened a four game series at GABP against...
SOMERSET, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Ryder Cup#Golf Ryder Cup Us#Ap#European#Cardinals#The Cubs At Wrigley Field#Cubs#Yankees#The Red Sox#Phillies#Era
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs face impossible task in evaluating David Ross as manager

Holding a big league managerial gig is quite the accomplishment. After all, just 30 such roles exist throughout Major League Baseball. But the position also comes with plenty of uncertainty and the potential to become a scapegoat – something Chicago Cubs fans have seen many times over in the past.
MLB
kusi.com

Weekend Sports Update with Burt Grossman

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Sports Contributor Burt Grossman joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the biggest sports news of the weekend. Grossman discussed Manny Machado’s argument with Fernando Tatis Jr., the Penn State punt, and the Chargers loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KXAN

Astros clinch AL West with 3-2 win over Tampa Bay

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve got straight to the point when asked what Carlos Correa means to the Houston Astros after his mighty swing launched them into the playoffs Thursday night. “We are where we are because of him,” the star second baseman said. Correa hit his career-high 25th homer with a three-run shot and […]
MLB
wcn247.com

Jays stay close in wild-card race, hit 5 HRs, rout O's 10-1

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 47th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays pushed their AL wild-card chase to the final day of the regular season by thumping the Baltimore Orioles 10-1. The Blue Jays launched five homers and Alek Manoah allowed one hit over seven innings to help Toronto close within one game of the wild card-leading New York Yankees. Toronto began the day tied with Seattle, one game behind Boston for the second wild-card spot. George Springer, Teoscar Hernández, Bo Bichette and Danny Jansen all went deep for Toronto. The Blue Jays lead the majors with a franchise-record 258 home runs. Guerrero grimaced rounding first base on a double in the sixth inning and was checked by trainers but remained in the game.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

‘Field Of Dreams’ Complex Bought By Group Headed By Baseball Hall Of Famer Frank Thomas

The Iowa complex that hosted the 1989 film Field of Dreams and last month’s Major League Baseball game between the Yankees and White Sox has new owners. Current owners Go the Distance Baseball LLC announced today that a group headed by Hall of Famer and former Chicago White Sox slugger Frank Thomas has purchased a controlling interest in the All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams movie site. Thomas will be the CEO in the new organization, while former Los Angeles Dodgers GM Dan Evans will be COO. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the transaction involves the purchase of...
MLB
wcn247.com

Haniger keeps M's playoff hopes alive with rally vs Angels

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger drove in five runs and his two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning gave Seattle the lead as the Mariners took their playoff hopes to the final day of the regular season with a 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels. With Seattle’s season on the line, Haniger had an RBI single in the third inning, clubbed his 39th homer of the season in the fifth and came through with the bases loaded in the eighth after Seattle watched a 3-1 lead disappear. The Mariners and Toronto will enter the final day tied at 90-71, both trailing Boston and the New York Yankees by one game in the AL wild-card race.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy