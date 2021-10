Gmail on Android has always felt rather neglected compared to its desktop counterpart. To this date, it isn't possible to set up and change filters for incoming mail in the mobile app, and you can't use custom inboxes. While we've given up on ever seeing this functionality in the app, Google has at least budged to bring a more minor but still useful feature to Gmail on Android. The company shared that you'll soon be able to use search filters in mobile Gmail, dubbed chips.

