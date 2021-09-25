Stephen Dale Young, 73 of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Cedron Church in Cedron Township. Rosary is 1:30 p.m. at the church. Rite of Committal will take place at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Odessa, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Tabor Cemetery Association or to the family in care of Mary Young for a charity to be decided at later date. Memories of Steve and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.