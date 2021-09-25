CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, MO

Stephen Dale Young

By Taya White
KMZU
 7 days ago

Stephen Dale Young, 73 of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Cedron Church in Cedron Township. Rosary is 1:30 p.m. at the church. Rite of Committal will take place at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Odessa, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Tabor Cemetery Association or to the family in care of Mary Young for a charity to be decided at later date. Memories of Steve and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.

