Duke-Kansas Gameday Live Blog

By Shawn Krest
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 7 days ago
Duke looks to become the first ACC team this season to post two non-conference wins over Power Five opponents when the Blue Devils face Kansas at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday.

The Blue Devils improved to 2-1 on the season with a win over Northwestern last week. Duke dominated the Wildcats in the first half, putting up 400 yards of offense and intercepting Northwestern three times. The Blue Devils then survived a Northwestern rally in the second half.

Kansas is 1-2 on the year. The Jayhawks survived a tight game against South Dakota in the opener, escaping with a 17-14 win. They then suffered back-to-back losses, by 27 at Coastal Carolina and 38 at home against Baylor.

The Jayhawks suffered another big loss this week when last season’s leading rusher, Velton Gardner, entered the transfer portal. True freshman Devin Neal, who has 73 rushing yards on the season, will get the majority of carries.

For Duke, receiver Jalon Calhoun was questionable for the game after leaving Northwestern with an injury. He participated in pregame warmups, however and seems like he’ll be able to play.

This week’s game closes Duke’s non-conference schedule. The Blue Devils open ACC play next week at North Carolina in the annual rivalry game against the No. 21 Tar Heels.

The weather is expected to be a relatively cool 75 degrees and sunny at opening kickoff. Wind does not appear to be a major factor in the kicking game as the flags are all still during pregame warmups.

There are no NFL scouts in the pressbox this week, although the Cheez-It Bowl has a representative at the game for the second straight week.

Duke is wearing white pants, blue jerseys and helmets. Kansas has red pants, white jerseys and helmets

Kansas calls heads. That's what it is. KU defers. Duke ball to start

Gunnar Holmberg throws an interception to short circuit a strong first drive for Duke. He then ran down the defender to prevent an 82 yard pick six.

Kansas misses a 37 yard kick wide right. Still scoreless as Duke takes over

Mataeo Durant breaks through the line and runs 57 yards for a touchdown. Duke up 7-0, 7:39 to go in the first. That's his third 50-yard touchdown run of the year, tying him for second most in a Duke season. He's the first Blue Devil to do it since 1963. He's also fourth on the Duke career list for 50+ touchdown runs

Duke picks up yet another personal foul penalty, this one on Shaka Heyward for a horse collar tackle

A Kansas defensive player is shaken up on the field & needs help from the training staff. That's the third KU defender hurt in the first 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, Holmberg has passed Sonny Jurgensen on the Duke all-time passing list.

Kansas gets on the board with a 50-yard field goal. 7-3 Duke with 1:05 to go in the first.

Duke doing what it needs to do to keep Kansas in this game. Mataeo Durant fumbles. Kansas ball at the Duke 18. That's two turnovers that both set KU up in the red zone.

Kansas opens the second quarter with a 20-yard screen for a touchdown. Jayhawks now lead, 10-7

Holmberg leads a 75-yard drive, taking it the final four yards himself to put Duke back on top, 14-10.

Kansas not going away. Torry Locklin goes around end 36 yards for the go-ahead score. 17-14, KU

Holmberg hits Cole Finney for 39, then finds Jalon Calhoun for a 26-yard score to put Duke up 21-17, 6:24 until half.

Kansas goes for it on fourth and goal from the one and scores to take the lead with 1:04 to go in the half. 24-21.

And that's the score at half.

Another big play for Kansas to open the second half. Neal goes 62 to put the Jayhawks in the red zone. Duke has given up several explosive plays on defense.

Duke stiffens inside the 20, and Kansas settles for a 29-yard field goal. 27-21 Jayhawks, 12:48 in the third.

Holmberg ducks under a sack and dumps it off to Durant who takes it 53 yards to the eight. Duke in business in the red zone.

Jordan Waters runs it in. Duke pulls in front 28-27. 10:29 left in the third.

Duke back on the board after a 1:51 drive that ends with a Holmberg sneak.35-27 with 6:37 left in the third.

Shaka Heyward picks off a pass and returns it inside the 10. Duke rolling right now.

Holmberg again, with a 3-yard TD run. Duke suddenly up 42-27.

Duke nearly opens the door for Kansas again, muffing a punt inside the 20, But Kansas gets flagged for fair catch interference

For the second straight week, Duke lines up to go for it on fourth and short in the red zone, and for the second straight week, Coach Cut calls time and changes his mind. Ham hits a 30-yarder to make the score 45-27, 11:13 to play

Duke's secondary gashed again. Kwamie Lassiter pulls in a 61-yard touchdown. 45-33 Duke. 8:42 to go. Time out as Kansas prepares to go for 2.

Attempt is no good. Duke still up 12.

Holmberg running wild. Takes it 13 yards for a score. Duke now up 52-33.

Bobo gets an unsportsmanlike taunting penalty after the score.

Duke intercepts Kansas in the end zone to take over with 2:34 left.

And that will do it. Clock hits zeroes on a 52-33 Duke win to move to 3-1 on the year.

