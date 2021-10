Kelly Price was believed to be missing after contracting COVID, but she’s since spoken out and said she came close to death while battling the virus. Gospel singer Kelly Price, 48, is safe after being reported as missing by Georgia police, and now she’s opening up about her harrowing battle with COVID-19. “At some point they lost me. I woke up a couple of days and the first thing I remember was the doctors standing around me asking If i knew what year it was,” Kelly, who contracted the virus back in July, told TMZ in a video interview published on Sunday, Sept. 26. After the interviewer asked Kelly to clarify her “they lost me” comment, she responded, “I died.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO