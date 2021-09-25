Texas Tech Football Just Got Absolutely Hammered by the Longhorns

The Chancellor's Spurs are up for grabs again this Saturday--Red Raiders fans can hear the game on Lonestar 92.3, UT Longhorns fans catch all the action on 99.9 K-BAT! Pregame is 10am, kick-off is at 11! Every weekend when I walk my dog on Saturday mornings, I see my neighborhood is filled with flags and lawn decorations from both teams. There are even a couple of houses that have both flags flying--houses divided no doubt. Texas Tech is 3-0, while the Longhorns at 2-1. It will be a good game any way you slice it--and we all know what everyone in Texas will be doing this Saturday morning after breakfast. It's a good thing the Cowboys don't play the Eagles til Monday night--everyone will need Sunday for weekend chores after church because they'll all be in the house or out at an establishment enjoying some beverages on Saturday watching the game!

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO