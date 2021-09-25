CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Tech Football Just Got Absolutely Hammered by the Longhorns

By Rob Breaux
 7 days ago
There's not much to really say about a 70-35 loss to Texas in Austin. If anything, Texas Tech athletics should never tweet "Now It's Personal" again. The Red Raiders went to Austin with momentum and thought that they could at least stay within a touchdown. That was not the case. The Longhorns finished every single drive in the endzone, except for their final drive that ended with the clock running out on the game. The only stop the Red Raiders defense had has an interception in the endzone to open the Longhorns offense second half.

Texas Tech Lost Two Team Captains in Loss to Texas

We were all well aware of the Tyler Shough news on Saturday as the starting quarterback left the game for the Red Raiders after throwing a pick-six to the Longhorns. Shough's injury was confirmed as a broken collar bone by Matt Wells who said the injury could keep him out for at least six weeks.
TCU Is Back at It Again With Baseless Claims After a Loss

Back in 2016, the Texas Tech baseball team was accused of splashing water on TCU cheerleaders who were dancing on top of the Red Raiders' dugout. The accusation turned out to be patently false when it was discovered the Texas Tech team was throwing cups of water in the air after a big play, which was commonly known as "watering the tree" during the 2016 season.
Texas Tech Red Raiders VS UT Longhorns This Saturday!

The Chancellor's Spurs are up for grabs again this Saturday--Red Raiders fans can hear the game on Lonestar 92.3, UT Longhorns fans catch all the action on 99.9 K-BAT! Pregame is 10am, kick-off is at 11! Every weekend when I walk my dog on Saturday mornings, I see my neighborhood is filled with flags and lawn decorations from both teams. There are even a couple of houses that have both flags flying--houses divided no doubt. Texas Tech is 3-0, while the Longhorns at 2-1. It will be a good game any way you slice it--and we all know what everyone in Texas will be doing this Saturday morning after breakfast. It's a good thing the Cowboys don't play the Eagles til Monday night--everyone will need Sunday for weekend chores after church because they'll all be in the house or out at an establishment enjoying some beverages on Saturday watching the game!
Texas Tech Completes Non-Conference Slate Undefeated

Texas Tech's defense looked like it would have to carry the day against Florida International. Though the first quarter it was 7-7, and the only points from Texas Tech came on a pick-six by safety Muddy Waters. Then, the Red Raiders reeled off 28 points in the third quarter and got to 47 before Tyler Shough was pulled with a 47-21 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Kickoff Time Set for Texas Tech at West Virginia

We're now in the full-swing of the college football season and that means kickoff times are announced on Mondays. The Big 12 Conference has announced the kickoff times for the five conference games being played on Saturday, October 2. For the second consecutive week, Texas will be playing at 11am.
Texas Tech Coach Claps Back at Negative Nancies on Twitter

Texas Tech won a close game against an FCS opponent over the weekend. A really well-coached FCS program that has a head coach from West Texas in Colby Carthel who had his team hyped up for the biggest team on their schedule. Texas Tech, on the other hand, came out like they were playing an FCS team and thought they could walk to a victory.
Red Raiders Narrowly Avoid Getting Axed by Lumberjacks

The Red Raiders were expected to beat Stephen F. Austin handily in Lubbock on September 11th. That's not what happened, though. The Red Raiders trailed 13-7 heading into halftime and didn't fare much better in the second half. Just one week after struggling in the first half against Houston, the Red Raiders couldn't muster the same 31-point unanswered momentum against the Lumberjacks. The Red Raiders did, however, pull out the narrow victory by holding on at the end by a final of 28-22.
Texas Tech Honors 50th Anniversary of Raider Red Mascot [PHOTOS]

During the second quarter of Saturday's Texas Tech vs SFA football game, Texas Tech honored the 50th anniversary of the creation of Raider Red. Texas Tech is like many college teams that have both a live animal mascot, and a costumed mascot. Raider Red was created once rules were changed to ban visiting football teams from bringing live animal mascots to road games in the Southwest Conference.
