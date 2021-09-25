CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton Kershaw Believes Dodgers Will Benefit From NL West Race

Cover picture for the articleBoth teams have already clinched a postseason berth, but the winner of the division will get a huge advantage in avoiding the win-or-go-home NL Wild Card Game while also likely solidifying home-field advantage throughout October. Clayton Kershaw believes the Dodgers essentially being in playoff mode a week early can help them in more ways than one, regardless of which team wins the division, via SportsNet LA: "I think it's great.

