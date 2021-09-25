Bears vs. Browns odds: How to bet, picks, more

You’d be forgiven for thinking it’s too early to have Baker Mayfield on this list, let alone ahead of both the fan-favorite and legend, Bernie Kosar, as well as the last QB to win a championship with the Browns in Frank Ryan. However, I’d argue that Mayfield will end up being the QB to bring a championship back to Cleveland. I sincerely believe Baker belongs here and very well has the potential to reach the top of this list in the future. Baker is already fifth in both Passing Yards (11,895 at the time of writing) and Passing TDs (77 at the time of writing), and could possibly move up in both categories by the end of the season. Baker Mayfield was thrown into a similar position as Tim Couch, but he came out on the other side and lived to see a playoff berth. Mayfield’s machismo, leadership and persona has helped propel the Browns to serious contenders and looks primed to continue ascending Cleveland through the upper echelon of the NFL.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO