CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears vs. Browns odds: How to bet, picks, more

By FOX Bet
FOX Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears head to FirstEnergy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in this Week 3 matchup. Both teams come into this game off Week 2 victories after dropping their season openers. For Chicago, prized rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make his first NFL start in Cleveland. The first-round...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Colin Cowherd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#National Football League#American Football#Firstenergy Stadium#The Cleveland Browns#Texans#Fox Bet#Fox Rrb Browns 7 Lrb#Pick#Fox Sports
thespun.com

Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
bleachernation.com

DraftKings Sportsbook Has 150-1 Odds Boost on Bears vs. Browns

The Week 3 slate of NFL action continues on Sunday afternoon and DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special 150-1 odds boost on the interconference battle between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. The promo is especially valuable as it pays out no matter which team ultimately wins the game. DraftKings...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagobearshq.com

Vegas odds on Bears-Browns: Point spreads, Totals, Preview, NFL Picks

Betting odds: Chicago Bears (+7, -110) at Cleveland Browns (-7, -110), O/U 45.5. The Bears travel into Cleveland in a week 3 battle against 1-1 teams. I was really curious what direction Vegas would go with the line for this game because of the fact that Justin Fields is making his first career start and the Browns have not put together a full complete game yet this year, but 7 points seems about right.
NFL
BrownsDigest

How To Watch: Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland is again home this week as they will host the Chicago Bears. Like Cleveland, Chicago will come in with a 1-1 record. The Bears are fresh off a 20-17 win over the nearby Cincinnati Bengals. Though, that game led to a new quarterback for the Bears. Andy Dalton was...
NFL
clesportstalk.com

The Top Five Browns Quarterbacks of All-Time!

You’d be forgiven for thinking it’s too early to have Baker Mayfield on this list, let alone ahead of both the fan-favorite and legend, Bernie Kosar, as well as the last QB to win a championship with the Browns in Frank Ryan. However, I’d argue that Mayfield will end up being the QB to bring a championship back to Cleveland. I sincerely believe Baker belongs here and very well has the potential to reach the top of this list in the future. Baker is already fifth in both Passing Yards (11,895 at the time of writing) and Passing TDs (77 at the time of writing), and could possibly move up in both categories by the end of the season. Baker Mayfield was thrown into a similar position as Tim Couch, but he came out on the other side and lived to see a playoff berth. Mayfield’s machismo, leadership and persona has helped propel the Browns to serious contenders and looks primed to continue ascending Cleveland through the upper echelon of the NFL.
NFL
FOX Sports

By The Numbers: Panthers, Raiders and Broncos look to stay hot in Week 4

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (1-2) at ATLANTA FALCONS (1-2) 1 p.m. ET on FOX. Matchup: The Falcons are 6-0 in their past six games against Washington. 2: Washington ranks second in total defense (304.6 YPG allowed), second in passing defense (191.8 YPG allowed) and fourth in scoring defense (20.6 PPG allowed) this season. Last season, it ranked 31st, 29th and 29th, respectively, in those categories through the first three weeks.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy