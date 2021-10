For the ninth time in the last 11 games, Chris Taylor is not in the Dodgers starting lineup, still dealing with a pinched nerve in his neck. Taylor’s two starts came last weekend in Cincinnati, but he was limited to just one of the three games in Denver, grounding out as a pinch-hitter in the 10th inning against the Rockies on Thursday afternoon. Manager Dave Roberts said Taylor will be available off the bench on Friday night against the Diamondbacks, and the tentative plan is for Taylor to start in center field on Saturday.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO