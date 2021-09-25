Coan limps off for No. 12 Notre Dame against Wisconsin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Jack Coan admits it is going to be a little strange this Saturday when No. 12Notre Dame takes on his old team, No. 18 Wisconsin, at Chicago's Soldier Field. "It's definitely going to be weird," said Coan, a 22-year-old grad transfer quarterback who went 12-6 as a starter for the Badgers. "It's going to be a lot of my friends I'm going to be playing against, guys I still talk to today. But at the end of the day, it's just another football game and I like to think I won't get more excited for one game than the next."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO